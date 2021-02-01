Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman opens government purse-strings to re-build India

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Making the Narendra Modi government’s intentions clear on how it plans to revive the Indian economy in a post-COVID world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a fiscal expansionary budget on February 1.

After supply-side measures through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat set of announcements, the Union Budget 2021-22 came out with a host of demand-side measures, with an intention to create jobs primarily through big infrastructure announcements.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage

These included the highest-ever capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for FY22, a proposed development finance institution (DFI), and wide-scale asset monetisation by agencies like the National Highways Authority of India and the Indian Railways, as well as an asset monetisation pipeline.

Stating that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains the Centre’s biggest priority, Sitharaman also rolled out a Rs 2.46 lakh crore healthcare budget for FY22, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine programme.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Markets responded positively to the Finance Minister's expansionary stance. The BSE Sensex was up 3.13 percent, while Nifty50 was up 3 percent when the Finance Minister ended her one hour and 50 minutes speech

All the measures mean that the fiscal deficit target for FY22 is 6.8 percent of GDP. For FY21, the fiscal deficit estimate was revised to 9.5 percent from 3.5 percent.

The fiscal expansionary stance comes days after the Economic Survey 2021-22 had pushed for the counter-cyclical fiscal policies to enable the economy to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown.

On the tax front, Sitharaman exempted senior citizens older than 75 years from filing tax returns. The timeline for reopening of assessment under income tax returns was also reduced to 3 years from present 6 years. The Finance Minister also exempted dividend distribution taxes for investing in REITs and InVITs.

She also provided an additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on loans taken to buy a house under the affordable housing scheme, with deadline extended till 31 March 2022.

Sitharaman also announced a renewed thrust towards asset sales and privatisation after the false starts of the past few years, with a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. She said the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC will be completed in the coming fiscal, and that the Centre had identified four sectors as 'strategic' in which government will have a presence.

She also said the Centre will pare stake in two state-owned banks and a general insurance company.

The budgeted capex for FY22 stands at Rs 5.54 lakh crore. For FY21, the Centre had budgeted its own capital expenditure at Rs 4.13 lakh crore, which was later increased by Rs 35,200 crore.

From a fiscal deficit of 9.5 percent of GDP in FY21, the Centre will now follow a glide path which will bring down the budget deficit to below 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26. This was based on the suggestions of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, whose report for FY22 to FY26 was tabled in Parliament along with the budget.

It was the small businesses which bore the brunt of the economic slowdown. While large corporates have bounced back to some extent, smaller businesses still face many headwinds. For them, Sithraman announced a separate debt resolution framework. She also said gig and platform workers will get social security benefits. Sitharaman allocated Rs 15,700 crore to the MSME sector.

The Finance Minister also announced the creation of a 'bad bank'to take on non-performing assets (NPAs) from the books of banks, and said banks will be recapitalised to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in FY22.