Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman targets FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.8%, expands budget to provide stimulus

An expansionary budget drafted to provide a fiscal stimulus to the post-COVID Indian economy - that was the message behind the new budgetary targets announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021 on February 1.

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of 6.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY22, which will gradually come down to below 4.5 percent by FY26. This will require amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

For FY21, the revised fiscal deficit estimate now stands at 9.5 percent of GDP, from a budgeted estimate of 3.5 percent. The total expenditure size for FY21 now stands at 34.5 lakh crore, up from Rs 30.4 lakh crore planned.

For FY22, the Centre will now spend Rs 34.83 lakh crore.

The total capital expenditure for FY22 has been budgeted at Rs 5.54 lakh crore. On top of that, the Centre will provide an additional Rs 2 lakh crore to states and bodies for their capex needs. For FY21, the Centre had budgeted its own capital expenditure at Rs 4.13 lakh crore, which was later increased by Rs 35,200 crore.

As a result of the expanded budget, the Centre will borrow Rs 12 lakh crore in FY22. For the current year, the Centre will borrow Rs 80,000 crore more from the already revised borrowing of Rs 12 lakh crore.