MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
February 01, 2021 / 05:29 AM IST

Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Union Budget today

Budget 2021 LIVE News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today. It assumes greater significance amid economic disruption caused by the pandemic

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 today. This Budget assumes greater significance as it comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to massive economic disruption in India and around the world. While the country has witnessed strong economic recover
y since lockdown restrictions were eased, there’s still a long way to go. All eyes are on this Budget, with hopes that it will help revitalise the economy. Higher public spending, and focus on infrastructure and manufacturing sectors are the three key priority areas which FM Sitharaman needs to address in the Budget, leading figures of India Inc. said as part of the CII-Moneycontrol CEO Budget Survey. Experts have suggested that the focus may largely be on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs, credit growth and sectors which were worst-hit due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown restrictions. Given the job losses during the lockdown, the employment creation may also be one of the key points of the Budget. The fiscal consolidation path, the borrowing plan, the demand side measures, divestment plans and incentives for exports could be other key points to watch out for. Speaking to Moneycontrol after presenting Economic Survey 2020-21, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian hinted that the Budget may focus on the demand side to boost discretionary spending.
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:29 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Parliament’s Budget Session gets truly underway

    The Budget Session of Parliament officially started on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. But Parliament’s functioning in this session will truly begin today. The session will conclude on April 8 with a break from February 15 to March 8.

    According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the first half of the session is for discussion and the ‘Motion of Thanks’ for the President's Address. The second leg is for discussion on the Union Budget and any urgent legislation. Other matters will also be taken up in the second half, the minister told reporters yesterday.

  • February 01, 2021 / 05:13 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Bugdet and the market

    The market will be closely following Budget announcements as they trickle in. Experts have said that wild gyrations on Budget day can’t be ruled out. Moneycontrol’s Market LIVE blog will track the Budget’s impact on the markets throughout the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 05:00 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | What’s in store: Expert analysis, market updates, inputs from our reporters and more

    This LIVE blog will bring you the latest Budget-related updates throughout the day. But we’ll also bring you updates from the market, expert analysis and inputs from our reporters, both during and after the finance minister’s address.

    The Lok Sabha will convene at 11.00 am. The Speaker of the House, Om Birla, will then invite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her Budget speech. But there will be lots to watch out for even before the speech begins. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for more.

    Watch | Budget 2021: Rebuilding India

  • February 01, 2021 / 04:50 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | The expenditure on vaccination in FY22 which may be shared by the Centre, state governments and households, could be among the most-watched figures in this Budget.

    India has started the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive and is using two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin. More than 37 lakh beneficiaries have already received their first shot of the jabs. A successful nationwide vaccination exercise will also lead to a quicker return to normalcy.

  • February 01, 2021 / 04:44 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | How things stand: Since the last Budget, the size of India’s economy has reduced from Rs 2.24 lakh crore nominal GDP to Rs 1.94 lakh crore. There has been lower-than-budgeted revenue growth and higher expenditure to tackle the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 04:37 AM IST

    Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | We’ll track the finance minister and her team as they leave the North Block, call on President Ram Nath Kovind to brief him about what’s in store today and finally, the proceedings from the Lok Sabha – where the Budget will be presented. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog throughout the day for all the latest updates.

    You can also check out Moneycontrol’s full Budget 2021-22 coverage here

    Click here for all the other latest news, views and updates

  • February 01, 2021 / 04:30 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s Budget day rolling coverage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third – and perhaps the most important – Union Budget so far today. Budget 2021-22 assumes greater significance as it comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic which has led to massive economic disruption across the world.

    India has recorded more than 1.07 crore COVID-19 cases, including 1.54 lakh deaths due to the outbreak. The pandemic-triggered lockdown has not only hurt businesses and the economy, but also impacted livelihoods. While we have witnessed an economic resurgence since the lockdown restrictions were eased, there’s still a long way to go. All eyes are on this Budget presentation, with hopes that it will help revitalise the economy.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.