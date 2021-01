Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Union Budget today

February 01, 2021 / 05:29 AM IST

y since lockdown restrictions were eased, there’s still a long way to go. All eyes are on this Budget, with hopes that it will help revitalise the economy. Higher public spending, and focus on infrastructure and manufacturing sectors are the three key priority areas which FM Sitharaman needs to address in the Budget, leading figures of India Inc. said as part of the CII-Moneycontrol CEO Budget Survey. Experts have suggested that the focus may largely be on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, rural economy, MSMEs, credit growth and sectors which were worst-hit due to the COVID-19-triggered lockdown restrictions. Given the job losses during the lockdown, the employment creation may also be one of the key points of the Budget. The fiscal consolidation path, the borrowing plan, the demand side measures, divestment plans and incentives for exports could be other key points to watch out for. Speaking to Moneycontrol after presenting Economic Survey 2020-21, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian hinted that the Budget may focus on the demand side to boost discretionary spending.

Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 today. This Budget assumes greater significance as it comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to massive economic disruption in India and around the world. While the country has witnessed strong economic recover