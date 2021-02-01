Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Union Budget today

February 01, 2021 / 05:29 AM IST

Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates | Parliament’s Budget Session gets truly underway

The Budget Session of Parliament officially started on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. But Parliament’s functioning in this session will truly begin today. The session will conclude on April 8 with a break from February 15 to March 8.

According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the first half of the session is for discussion and the ‘Motion of Thanks’ for the President's Address. The second leg is for discussion on the Union Budget and any urgent legislation. Other matters will also be taken up in the second half, the minister told reporters yesterday.