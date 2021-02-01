Budget 2021: Customs duty hike to make mobile phones, leather, synthetic gemstones expensive

Duty on shrimp feed in increased to 15% from 5%. Customs duty on cotton raised to 10% from nil. The new Customs Duty structure will be put in place by October 1, 2021.

Imported raw silk, mobile phone parts and power banks are set to cost higher as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech proposed an increase in customs duty.

The Union Budget 2021 announced a 2.5 percent customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks, while that on gold and silver will be rationalised, the minister said.

The duty on leather items and finished synthetic gemstones will also be increased, she added.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage here.

In the previous budget, too, the minister had hiked duty on products like fans, refrigerators, lamps, medical equipment, toys, cigarettes, headphones, ovens and mixer grinders .

The idea is to hike customs in order to motivate manufacturers to make these products in India.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell battery, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

This scheme was to make local manufacturing more attractive and to discourage importing goods from abroad.