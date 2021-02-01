MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2021: Customs duty hike to make mobile phones, leather, synthetic gemstones expensive

Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 2.5 percent customs duty on some mobile phone parts and power banks. Duty on leather items and finished synthetic gemstones has also be increased.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Duty on shrimp feed in increased to 15% from 5%. Customs duty on cotton raised to 10% from nil. The new Customs Duty structure will be put in place by October 1, 2021.

Duty on shrimp feed in increased to 15% from 5%. Customs duty on cotton raised to 10% from nil. The new Customs Duty structure will be put in place by October 1, 2021.

Imported raw silk, mobile phone parts and power banks are set to cost higher as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech proposed an increase in customs duty.

The Union Budget 2021 announced a 2.5 percent customs duty on certain mobile phone parts and power banks, while that on gold and silver will be rationalised, the minister said.

The duty on leather items and finished synthetic gemstones will also be increased, she added.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage here.

In the previous budget, too, the minister had hiked duty on products like fans, refrigerators, lamps, medical equipment, toys, cigarettes, headphones, ovens and mixer grinders .

Close

Related stories

The idea is to hike customs in order to motivate manufacturers to make these products in India.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell battery, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

This scheme was to make local manufacturing more attractive and to discourage importing goods from abroad.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 01:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.