MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget 2021 | Govt announces gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

The finance minister also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST

The Centre has announced a maiden gas pipeline project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her Budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

The Centre has provisioned Rs 30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

Close

Related stories

"We recognise our commitment to fiscal federalism and propose therefore to adhere to this recommendation. Jammu and Kashmir in the 14th Finance Commission was entitled to get devolution being a State. Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre,” Sitharaman said.
PTI
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 10:38 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.