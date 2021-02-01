Budget 2021 | Govt announces gas pipeline project for Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre has announced a maiden gas pipeline project for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In her Budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir.

She also announced setting up of a central university in Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh for accessible higher education.

The Centre has provisioned Rs 30,757 crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Ladakh has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

"We recognise our commitment to fiscal federalism and propose therefore to adhere to this recommendation. Jammu and Kashmir in the 14th Finance Commission was entitled to get devolution being a State. Now, the funds to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre,” Sitharaman said.