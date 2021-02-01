Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high on the Union Budget Day; ICICI Bank boosts bank index

February 01, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Markets are likely to turn highly volatile today responding to positive and negative Budget proposals. Besides the budget, an area of concern is the huge FPI outflows which touched a high of Rs 5930 last Friday. There is a huge outflow from other emerging markets too. Part of this is due to the issues in US market relating to the hit to hedge funds from the 'GameStock short squeeze'.

On the positive side, there are steadily improving news relating to the economy and corporate revenue & profits. IMF projects India's growth rate for 2021 & 2022 at 11.5% and 6.8% respectively making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world the two year period.