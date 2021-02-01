MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
February 01, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high on the Union Budget Day; ICICI Bank boosts bank index

Buying witnessing in the banking, infra and metal stocks, while IT, pharma and auto are under pressure. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021 today amidst the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices are holding on the early gains with Nifty above 13,700 ahead of Union Budget 2021 to be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

    At 10:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 424.61 points or 0.92% at 46,710.38, and the Nifty up 105.20 points or 0.77% at 13,739.80. About 1240 shares have advanced, 1003 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

    Market Updates : Benchmark indices are holding on the early gains with Nifty above 13,700 ahead of Union Budget 2021 to be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. At 10:13 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 424.61 points or 0.92% at 46,710.38, and the Nifty up 105.20 points or 0.77% at 13,739.80. About 1240 shares have advanced, 1003 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
  • February 01, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    To gauge the industry's reaction to the measures announced by the government since the pandemic and their expectations from the Budget, Deloitte reached out to 180 CXOs and CFOs through a survey. Based on their response, our budget recommendations are anchored around three themes: build a stronger foundation today, prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities, and grow beyond borders to make an impact in the long run. Click to Read more

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened 8 paise higher at 72.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.95, with buying seen in the domestic equity market ahead of Union Budget 2021.

    On January 29, the rupee ended higher at 72.95 against Thursday's close of 73.04.

  • February 01, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman likely to use tablet computer for Budget address:

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 today. She is likely to use a tablet computer to deliver a paperless Budget address. This Budget assumes greater significance as it comes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to massive economic disruption in India and around the world.

  • February 01, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Markets are likely to turn highly volatile today responding to positive and negative Budget proposals. Besides the budget, an area of concern is the huge FPI outflows which touched a high of Rs 5930 last Friday. There is a huge outflow from other emerging markets too. Part of this is due to the issues in US market relating to the hit to hedge funds from the 'GameStock short squeeze'.

    On the positive side, there are steadily improving news relating to the economy and corporate revenue & profits. IMF projects India's growth rate for 2021 & 2022 at 11.5% and 6.8% respectively making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world the two year period.

  • February 01, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    As India embarks on the journey to be a $5-trillion economy, the key driver for achieving this phenomenal goal will be the infrastructure sector. The sector has been one of the key contributors to India’s overall development and enjoys the government's attention with policies that would ensure time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure.

    As per Niti Aayog and Quality Council of India (QCI), India will require an investment of around $4.5 trillion by 2040 to develop the infrastructure for sustaining its economic growth. Read More

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 01, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI:

    Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI:
  • February 01, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Lupin to enter Chinese market in next one year:

    Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Lupin is working towards entering the Chinese market in the next one year.

    "In fact, last March, a management team was scheduled to visit China to explore prospects. This, however, could not happen due to the pandemic. We were planning to enter the market in 2021, but it got delayed due to the pandemic," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, told Business Standard.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.