Union Budget 2021 contains vision of self-reliance, features every section of society, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Budget 2021-22 has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and features every section of the society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message on February 1.

"This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," Modi said.

In his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, the prime minister said that the Budget has been presented in an unprecedented circumstance. Amidst the ongoing crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today's budget shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence in the world, said PM Modi. It has the vision of Aatmanirbharta' and addresses all sections of the society, he asserted.

“In this budget, we have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms,” the PM said.

The PM further congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the budget and said that it will bring “several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector.”

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage here.

PM Modi further said that his government has tried to keep the budget transparent. “The government, while keeping in sync with fiscal sustainability, stressed on increasing the Budget size, and did not put pressure on the citizens. Our government has always tried to keep the budget transparent,” the prime minister said.

He counted the aspects of budget related to women and job creation in the country. “This budget has categorically made announcements to ease and make lives of women better. Several systematic changes have also been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country,” he said.

PM Modi mentioned the budget allocated for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). “The budget for MSME has seen an increase of more than double compared to last year. This budget is walking the road of self-reliance which leads to the progress of every Indian,” said Modi.

This budget lays a strong foundation to the decade, he added.