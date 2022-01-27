Budget 2022: Is there really a need for fiscal consolidation?

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be announced next week. Apart from the possible sectoral allocations and tax concessions expected, a key point that is already being discussed and will continue to be discussed fervently over the next few days will be the estimated fiscal deficit. A nuanced reading of the view of economists and experts reveals that calls for ‘fiscal discipline’ have been replaced by a gentler term, ‘fiscal consolidation’. This implicitly suggests that the government had rightly responded...