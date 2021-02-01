Budget 2021: Agriculture credit target increased to 16.5 lakh crore

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Presenting the Budget for 2021-21 amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that provision to agriculture infrastructure fund outlay will be increased to Rs 40,000 crore for Rs 30,000 crore, and micro-irrigation corpus will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore.

She also proposed to increase the agriculture credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore. Presenting the Budget for 2021-22, she said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

On the MSP, FM said that the MSP regime has undergone a change to assure a price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities. "The total amount paid to paddy farmers surged to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in 2020-21. Over Rs 75,000 crore paid to wheat farmers in 2020-21," she said.

She further said that so far, in case of wheat, the amount paid to farmers in 2019-2020 was Rs 62,802 crore and it was further increased in 2020-2021 to Rs 75,060 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points led by gains in financial stocks in afternoon session on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022 in Parliament.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 929.54 points or 2.01 per cent higher at 47,215.31, and the broader Nifty surged 260.05 points or 1.91 per cent at 13,894.65.