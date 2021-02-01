Budget 2021 | Government targets Rs 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment mop-up in FY22

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic-hit FY21 derailed the divestment plans for the year, falling substantially short of the target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government has pegged the disinvestment target for FY22 at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. This will include the reduction of the Centre's stake in two state-owned banks and a general insurance company, and large-scale asset sales.

The divestment programme will also include the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the privatisation of Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Container Corporation of India Ltd, or CONCOR, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget, said that the government will bring in legislative amendments for reducing the stake in two banks, one insurance company and the IPO of LIC in the current Budget Session.

Sitharaman also said the Centre has decided to keep only four sectors as 'strategic', in which the government will have a presence. In all other sectors, over a period of time, all public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be privatised.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic-hit FY21 derailed the divestment plans for the year, falling substantially short of the target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore. So far for in the current financial year, Rs 20,000 crore have been collected in divestment proceeds, all through market offerings and buybacks.

A majority of the proceeds in FY22 is expected to come from the privatisation of BPCL, Air India, CONCOR and SCI, and the mega IPO of LIC, which were expected to happen this fiscal and will be rolled over to the next financial year. Already, the government has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for BPCL, SCI and Air India.

For BPCL, three players – including Vedanta Group, Apollo Global and I Squared Capital – have submitted EoIs.

For CONCOR, the process is put on hold due to an issue related to the higher land licensing fees (LLF) being charged by the Indian Railways.

A majority of these privatisation plans is expected to happen during the first half of FY22. On the other hand, the IPO of LIC is expected to happen only during the second half of the coming fiscal. For LIC, the government has already appointed an actuary which will calculate the valuation and its implied book value.

Except in the FY18 and FY19, all the governments fell short of the divestment targets in the last ten years. Though for FY20, the government had set a target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, it managed to achieve only 48 percent of it, or Rs 50,304 crore.

With the burgeoning fiscal deficit too, the government will be expecting an improved performance in divestment during the coming financial year.