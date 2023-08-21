How to start walking: 9 tips for crafting the perfect walking plan that actually works

Walking for weight loss: Maintain proper posture while walking to prevent strain on your joints and muscles (Image: Canva)

Incorporating regular exercise into your daily routine is paramount for holistic wellness. While not everybody may be keen on hitting the gym or getting down on all fours on a yoga mat, there’s one simple and most accessible exercise that can be taken up by almost anyone — walking. A well-structured walking plan can do wonders for your physical and mental health, and it's easier to create than you might think. Let's delve into nine essential tips to help you craft an effective walking plan that brings you closer to your wellness goals:

1. Set clear objectives: Begin by defining your goals. Whether you are aiming to boost cardiovascular fitness, manage weight, or simply enhance your mood, having specific objectives will guide your walking plan. Setting clear goals helps you measure progress and stay motivated. Assess your current fitness level and plan accordingly.

2. Start slowly and gradually increase intensity: If you are new to walking or returning after a break, it is crucial to start slowly. Begin with shorter distances and a moderate pace to allow your body to adapt. As your stamina and strength improve, gradually increase both the duration and intensity of your walks.

3. Choose the right footwear: Invest in a pair of supportive and comfortable walking shoes. Ill-fitting shoes can lead to discomfort and even injuries. Proper footwear ensures that your feet are well-supported and protected during your walks, reducing the risk of strains or blisters.

4. Plan your route: Exploring different routes not only keeps your walks interesting but also challenges your body in various ways. Consider incorporating hills, parks, or trails into your route for added variety. Planning your route in advance also helps you stay consistent with your walking routine.

5. Prioritise posture and form: Maintain proper posture while walking to prevent strain on your joints and muscles. Keep your head up, shoulders relaxed, and back straight. Swing your arms naturally and engage your core muscles to maximise the benefits of each step.

6. Make sure to warm-up and cool down: Just like any other workout, warming up is crucial before you start walking briskly. A few minutes of light stretching or a slow walk can help prepare your muscles and prevent injuries. After your walk, perform gentle stretches to improve flexibility and aid recovery.

7. Incorporate interval training: To amplify the effectiveness of your walking plan, consider adding interval training. Alternate between periods of brisk walking and slower recovery walks. Interval training helps boost your cardiovascular fitness, burn more calories, and increase your overall endurance.

8. Track your progress: Keeping track of your walks allows you to monitor your achievements and adjust your plan as needed. Utilise fitness trackers, smartphone apps, or a simple journal to record details like distance, time, and how you felt during the walk. Tracking progress also provides a sense of accomplishment and helps you identify areas for improvement.

9. Be consistent: Remember, consistency is key when it comes to reaping the rewards of a walking plan. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity walking each week, spread across several days. As your fitness level improves, you can gradually increase the duration or intensity of your walks.