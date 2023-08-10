Best exercise tips: The dos and don’ts of high-intensity interval training workouts

Benefits of HIIT workouts: These workout sessions ensure rapid results in improving cardiovascular fitness, boosting metabolism, and promoting weight or fat loss (Image: Canva)

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has emerged as a powerful and effective tool in recent years for shedding those stubborn kilos and achieving fitness goals. HIIT combines short bursts of intense exercises followed by brief periods of rest or lower-intensity exercises. Popular among fitness enthusiasts across the board, this workout routine alternates between high-intensity intervals and recovery periods, typically lasting anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes.

These workout sessions ensure rapid results in improving cardiovascular fitness, boosting metabolism, and promoting weight or fat loss. However, like any fitness regimen, there are certain dos and don'ts to consider to make sure you maximise your benefits while minimising the risks.

The dos of HIIT:

1. Warm up thoroughly: A proper warm up is crucial before diving into a HIIT session. Engage in dynamic stretches, light cardio, and mobility drills to prepare your muscles and joints for the upcoming intensity.

2. Start slowly: If you're new to HIIT, it is better to start with a beginner's routine. Gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts as your fitness level improves. Overexerting yourself right from the start can lead to injuries.

3. Mix up exercises: Incorporate a variety of exercises to target different muscle groups and prevent overuse injuries. This diversity also keeps your workouts engaging and challenging.

4. Maintain proper form: Performing exercises with correct form is crucial to prevent injuries and ensure you are targeting the right muscles. If you are unsure, consider seeking guidance from a certified fitness trainer.

5. Stay hydrated: HIIT can be incredibly demanding, leading to increased sweating and fluid loss. Remember to drink water before, during, and after your workout to stay adequately hydrated.

6. Include rest days: Rest days are just as important as workout days. Your muscles need time to recover and repair, reducing the risk of burnouts and injuries. Aim for at least one or two days of rest per week.

The don'ts of HIIT:

1. Don’t overdo it: Pushing yourself to the limit is one thing, but overexertion can lead to injuries and burnout. Listen to your body and know when to scale back or take a break.

2. Don’t forget cool-down sessions: Just as a proper warm up is essential, cooling down is equally important. Engage in static stretches and low-intensity movements to gradually lower your heart rate and reduce muscle tension.

3. Don’t skip the rest intervals: Rest intervals are not breaks; they're part of the workout. Skipping or shortening these intervals can lead to excessive fatigue and compromise the quality of your workout.

4. Don’t depend solely on HIIT: While HIIT is effective, it shouldn't be your only form of exercise. Incorporate strength training, flexibility exercises, and low-impact activities into your routine to maintain a well-rounded fitness regimen.

5. Don’t disregard nutrition: You can't out-exercise a poor diet. Eating a balanced diet that supports your energy needs and provides essential nutrients is crucial for maximizing the benefits of HIIT.

6. Don’t ignore warning signs: Pay attention to any warning signs your body gives you during a workout, such as dizziness, shortness of breath, or severe discomfort. Pushing through these signs can lead to serious health issues.

7. Don’t compare yourself: Fitness journeys are personal, and progress varies from person to person. Avoid comparing your progress to that of others, as it can lead to frustration and discouragement.