How to do planks correctly: Here’s how long you must hold a plank for to see some real results

Plank exercise benefits: Planks engage muscles that affect your flexibility, such as the shoulders, collarbone, and shoulder blades. Regular practice can lead to increased range of motion in these areas (Image: Canva)

Did you know there’s a simple yet highly effective isometric exercise that has gained immense popularity for its ability to sculpt a strong core, enhance posture, and improve overall body stability? Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a beginner on the wellness journey, incorporating planks into your workout routine can yield remarkable results. But then, the biggest question that often arises is, "How long should you hold a plank to truly reap the benefits?" Before we get into details, let’s understand what a plank exercise is and how to perform it with perfection.

What is planking?

The plank exercise is a static core-strengthening workout that engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously. The primary target is the transverse abdominis (abdominal muscles extending between the ribs and the pelvis), which acts as a natural corset, supporting your spine and maintaining stability.

Planks also engage the rectus abdominis (front of the abdomen), the obliques (side abdominal muscles), the erector spinae (back muscles), and the glutes. This comprehensive engagement makes planks a fundamental exercise for building a strong and stable core.

How to perform a perfect plank?

While many people focus on how long they can hold a plank, in reality, it is more important to perfect the posture while performing this exercise. Here’s how to tap into all those core strengthening and balancing benefits by performing the perfect plank. Begin on your hands and knees. Place your hands directly beneath your shoulders, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Extend your legs straight behind you, balancing on your toes.

Your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core muscles to prevent your hips from sagging or rising. Look down at the floor, with your gaze slightly in front of you. Now, tighten your abs, quads, glutes, and hold.

Optimal plank duration:

Now, coming to the big question — the answer isn’t that simple. Experts believe that maintaining proper form is crucial, even if it means holding the plank for a shorter time. Ideally, the length of time you should hold a plank for can vary from 10 seconds to a minute.

Beginners may start with 20-30 seconds and gradually work their way up to 1 minute or a little more. Once you are sure you’re in the right position, start with a comfortable time frame and gradually increase it. It's better to maintain proper form for a shorter duration than to compromise your technique for a longer time. Inhale and exhale deeply throughout the exercise. Proper breathing helps you maintain stability and control while holding the plank.

The benefits of planks:

1. Increased core strength: Planks are exceptional for building core strength. A strong core contributes to improved posture, reduced risk of back pain, and enhanced overall stability.

2. Improved posture: As you strengthen your core, your posture naturally improves. This can alleviate strain on the spine, reduce the risk of injuries, and boost your self-confidence.

3. Enhanced flexibility: Planks engage muscles that affect your flexibility, such as the shoulders, collarbone, and shoulder blades. Regular practice can lead to increased range of motion in these areas.

4. Increased muscle definition: Engaging multiple muscle groups during planks helps define not only your abs but also your back, shoulders, and glutes.

5. Injury prevention: By stabilising your spine and improving your core strength, planks can reduce the risk of lower back injuries and provide better support during other workouts.