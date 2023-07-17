5 effective ways to train your gut for weight loss

How to train your gut for weight loss: Eating in a parasympathetic state, also known as "rest and digest," promotes optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients (Image: Canva)

Training your gut for weight loss is a fundamental aspect of achieving a healthy and sustainable weight. A well-functioning gut, often referred to as the ‘second brain’, plays a vital role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall metabolic health. An unhealthy gut, on the other hand, can be indicated by various symptoms including gastrointestinal issues like stomach discomfort, excessive sugar cravings, and food intolerances. Let’s explore some effective ways to train your gut in order to reset it to achieve your goal weight!

1. Eat in a parasympathetic way:

Eating in a parasympathetic state, also known as "rest and digest," promotes optimal digestion and absorption of nutrients. To activate your parasympathetic nervous system, create a calm and relaxed environment while eating. Sit down at your designated dining space, chew your food thoroughly, and savour each bite. Avoid distractions such as screens or work, as they can disrupt the digestion process.

2. Incorporate variety of foods into your meals:

Each type of food contains different fibres and nutrients that feed various beneficial gut bacteria. Aim to add a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lean proteins to your diet. This diversity supports a healthy gut microbiome, improves digestion, and enhances weight management. Additionally, stay hydrated and drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

3. Find out about your digestive triggers:

Identifying and avoiding foods that may trigger digestive discomfort or inflammation is an important step. Common triggers include processed foods, refined sugars, artificial additives, gluten, dairy, and certain FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols). Pay attention to how your body responds to different foods and eliminate or reduce those that cause digestive issues.

4. Include gut-friendly probiotics and prebiotics:

Incorporating foods that support a healthy gut microbiome can aid in weight loss efforts. Include probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha in your diet. These foods introduce beneficial bacteria into your gut, improving digestion, boosting immunity, and enhancing weight management. Additionally, include prebiotic-rich foods like garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, and bananas. Prebiotics act as food for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting their growth and diversity.

5. Manage your stress levels:

Chronic stress negatively affects gut health and can impede weight loss progress. High-stress levels can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, increase inflammation, and lead to unhealthy eating habits. Engage in stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or regular physical activity to reduce stress. Prioritising self-care and relaxation can positively impact your gut health and support weight management.

Before you embark on this journey of making gut-friendly alterations to your lifestyle, remember that each individual's gut is unique, so it is essential to listen to your body. You may even work with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalised gut-training plan.