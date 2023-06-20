Healthy diet: Include these 6 calcium-rich foods in your diet plan to make your bones stronger

Milk, cheese, and yoghurt are excellent sources of calcium and also provide other essential nutrients like protein and vitamin D (Image: Canva)

Ensuring sufficient calcium intake is crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones. While calcium supplements can be an option, obtaining this mineral through a balanced diet is always a better choice when it comes to improving bone health naturally.

As we grow older, our bones slowly begin to weaken. This natural wear and tear gradually reduces mobility and impacts our overall physical health. Appropriate care and a balanced diet rich in calcium can slow down this degradation. Calcium is an essential mineral that not only supports bone health but also aids in proper muscle function, nerve signalling, and blood clotting. While calcium supplements are available, it is always better to obtain this mineral through a balanced diet. For optimal bone health, one must always combine calcium sources with vitamin D-rich foods and engage in weight-bearing exercises. Let’s explore various calcium-rich foods that can improve bone health naturally.

1. Dairy products

Starting our list with a no-brainer, dairy products are well-known for their calcium content. Milk, cheese, and yoghurt are excellent sources of calcium and also provide other essential nutrients like protein and vitamin D. Regular consumption of low-fat or non-fat dairy products can contribute significantly to bone health. For those who are lactose intolerant or do not prefer dairy, soy milk, tempeh, tofu, eggs, and almond milk can be great alternatives.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Popularly known as leafy green vegetables, cruciferous veggies are not only rich in antioxidants and fiber but are also packed with calcium. Spinach, kale, collard greens, and broccoli are excellent choices to boost your calcium intake. These greens are not only versatile in various recipes but also provide a significant amount of vitamin K, which aids in calcium absorption and helps maintain bone density.

3. Fish with edible bones

Certain types of fish, especially those with edible bones, are great sources of calcium. Canned salmon and sardines are examples of fish that offer not only high levels of calcium but also omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to improved bone health. Adding these fish to your diet on a regular basis can provide a nutritious and calcium-rich boost to your meals.

4. Legumes and beans

Legumes and beans are a great budget-friendly and plant-based source of calcium. Chickpeas, lentils, black beans, and white beans are not only high in calcium but also provide fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients. Incorporating these versatile legumes into soups, stews, salads, or even as a standalone dish can help promote strong bones and overall health.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds can be your tasty morning snacks that also contain significant amounts of calcium. Almonds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and flaxseeds are among the top contenders in this category. Additionally, nuts and seeds provide healthy fats, fiber, and other essential minerals, making them a valuable addition to your diet for bone health and overall nutrition.

6. Fortified foods

Many food products are fortified with calcium to provide an extra dose of this essential mineral. Fortified orange juice, breakfast cereals, and plant-based milk alternatives often contain added calcium, making them a convenient option for those who need to boost their calcium intake. It is essential to check product labels to ensure the presence of added calcium.