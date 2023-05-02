Diet Plan: Add these 8 Indian superfoods to your summer diet plan for maximum benefit

Amla, the bitter-sour fruit, works as an excellent coolant during hot days and is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that boost immunity

With the mercury level on rise, the scorching summer sun may leave you with dehydrated skin, inflamed gut, and a weak immune system. That’s the reason why Ayurveda – the ancient Indian system of medicine – places great emphasis on changing your diet according to the changing season. Diet and nutrition, it believes, has a great impact on achieving optimal health and wellbeing. The summer season is dominated by the ‘pitta dosha’, which is associated with heat, fire, and intensity.

To balance pitta and stay healthy during the sweltering summer months, here are a few cooling and hydrating Indian superfoods that Ayurveda suggests incorporating in your diet.

1. Wood apple

India's unsung summer fruit, bael or wood apple is a nutritional powerhouse, high on proteins, vitamins, beta carotene, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and iron. It has tannin that helps cure diarrhoea and antioxidants that help fight gastric ulcers and stomach acidity. Bael ka sharbat (wood apple juice) is the perfect detox drink against sunstrokes, while its flesh has a sweet and sour flavour that tastes best as a tangy chutney or pickle.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric has proven to help with depression, increase immunity, ease PMS symptoms, and fight off a variety of viruses

The rest of the world may have gotten obsessed with golden chai lattes now, but Indians have been using the ancient herb of haldi or turmeric in their everyday food for centuries now. Ayurveda swears by this zingy root for a reason. Curcumin, a compound contained in haldi, is often sold as a supplement in pills for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It has proven to help with depression, increase immunity, ease PMS symptoms, and fight off a variety of viruses.

3. Kokum

For centuries, the good folks on the Konkan Coast have been relying on kokum to aid digestion issues, protect the liver, and treat heat exposure. With a sour taste and a lingering sweet aroma, this fruit from the mangosteen family, can be squeezed for a fresh, cold sherbet. Kokum can also be used as a substitute for tamarind in rasam and curries.

4. Cucumber

The catchphrase ‘as cool as a cucumber’ wasn’t picked up by the world for no reason. This summer superfood is 96 percent water, and has superpowers to instantly hydrate your body. What’s more? A 100-gm portion of cucumber has just 16 calories and lots of fibres. Throw some cucumber slices in your detox water, add in your salads, blend to make yourself a refreshing cooler, or make a face mask for added hydration all summer long!

5. Mango

Rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium, mango is also a good source of fibres

If you aren’t too worried about the calories, mango is a great way to indulge in some sweet summer goodness. Rich in minerals like magnesium and potassium, mango is also a good source of fibres, multivitamins, and beta-carotene that help in digestion, preventing heat strokes, and regulating blood pressure. Fix up a salad, throw in a blender for a smoothie, or eat as it is – it’s the king fruit for a reason.

6. Coconut

Coconut is trending across the globe as a ‘luxury food’, for it is low in calories, high on nutrients, and makes for one of the best electrolytes on a hot day. Tender coconut water is a refreshing elixir that helps rejuvenate your entire body in no time and keeps dehydration away. Freshly grated coconut can also be used in chutneys, curries, and garnishes.

7. Indian gooseberry

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is the perfect substitute for overpriced acai berries. This bitter-sour fruit works as an excellent coolant during hot days and is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants that boost immunity, reduce cholesterol, and hydrate your skin and hair. Its juice contains 20 times more vitamin C than any other juices! But if you can’t handle the flavour, add its pickled version to your diet.

8. Holy basil seeds

Perfect for summer binge, you can’t have enough sabja or holy basil seeds in your diet during summer days. These seeds with a refreshing flavour have great water-holding capacity, offering us protection from dehydration and bloating. Just soak a tablespoon in water for half an hour, and they are good to be mixed in your milk, salad, or smoothie bowl.