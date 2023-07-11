Drinking green tea on empty stomach? Skipping meals? Correct these 5 diet habits

Consuming green tea on an empty stomach first thing in the morning may not be ideal for everyone

The world today is in a pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, where building healthy diet habits is a top priority. With so much information, both right and wrong, floating around on the web these days, it is easy to fall for false claims and misconceptions, and start believing that certain popular food habits are inherently good for us. However, that might not always be the case. It is important to separate factual information from these misconceptions so one can make informed choices while adopting certain food habits that can make or break a healthy lifestyle. Here, we bring to you five common food habits that are considered good for us, but are actually not. Caution: Prepare to be shocked!

1. Starting your morning with green tea:

Green tea has gained popularity for its numerous health benefits, including antioxidant properties and potential weight loss effects. While it is indeed a healthy beverage, consuming it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning may not be ideal for everyone. For this herbal brew contains tannins and caffeine, which can lead to acidity or stomach discomfort in some individuals. It is advisable to have a light breakfast or a piece of fruit before enjoying your cup of green tea every morning.

2. Skipping meals to compensate:

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, is a common habit in many individuals who are trying to manage their weight. This habit can disrupt your metabolism, lead to overeating later in the day, and deprive your body of essential nutrients. Instead of skipping meals, focus on having balanced meals with a combination of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This approach will help maintain stable blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy throughout the day.

3. Going overboard with calorie cut-down:

Calorie-cutting can be an effective strategy for weight loss, but it's important to strike a balance. Going too extreme with calorie restriction can deprive your body of essential nutrients and energy. Instead of drastically cutting down on calories, focus on making healthier food choices and portion control. Opt for whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables to ensure you are meeting your nutritional needs, while still maintaining a calorie deficit if necessary.

4. Excessive consumption on presumed nutritional snacks:

Snacking on nutritional foods such as granola bars, energy bars, or fruit juices may seem like a healthy habit. But be careful enough to read the labels first. Many of these so-called healthy snacks can be loaded with added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients. Additionally, portion control is important, as even nutritious snacks can contribute to excessive calorie intake if consumed in large quantities. Opt for whole fruits, unsalted nuts, or homemade snacks for a healthier snacking alternative.

5. Relying too much on processed ‘low-fat’ foods

Processed ‘low-fat’ foods may have become a convenient go-to option these days, but these foods often compensate by increasing the amount of added sugar and preservatives. These alternatives are also high in sodium and lack essential nutrients. Relying heavily on processed foods can contribute to weight gain, inflammation, and an increased risk of chronic diseases. Aim to incorporate more whole, unprocessed foods into your diet, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.