Gut health in monsoon: Dos and don'ts of a healthy diet this rainy season

Monsoon always remind us of garam pakodas, chai and jalebis. But these are not healthy options, say health experts (Image: Canva)

That feeling in your gut might not just be a strong sensation about a decision, it might be an indication of it needing some attention. Come monsoon, and stomach growls can match the thunder in the sky if you are not careful.

“Seasonal changes can affect gut health, and it is important to pay attention to it during the rainy season. Factors such as increased humidity, contaminated water and food, and weakened immunity can impact the gut,” says Dr Vibhu Mittal, Associate Director Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Endoscopy Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi,

So what is gut health? Gut health refers to the overall well-being and optimal functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. It involves the balance of beneficial bacteria, known as the gut microbiota, and the integrity of the gut lining. Maintaining gut health is crucial because it influences various aspects of our overall health, including digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental well-being. A healthy gut helps prevent digestive disorders, supports a strong immune system, aids in nutrient absorption, and may contribute to reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

But what is about rainy season that draws special attention to the gut? “The increased humidity and moisture create a favourable environment for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which can lead to gastrointestinal infections,” says Dr Pawan Rawal, Head Unit 1, Gastroenterology, Artemis Hospitals Gurgaon.

Dr. Mittal echoes the same thoughts. “Additionally, heavy rainfall increases the risk of water and food contamination, exposing you to pathogens that can lead to digestive issues. Seasonal transitions, especially from hot to rainy weather, can temporarily weaken the immune system, making the gut more susceptible to infections and disturbances.”

Food becomes quite a focal point in this season. “Monsoon-baarish always remind us of garam pakodas, chai and jalebis. But these are not healthy options,” warns Dietician Jyoti Khaniojh, Dietetics, Nutrition And Dietetics Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Apart from being too oily to consume, there’s not enough done to digest the calorie laden bites. “Monsoon weather often leads to a decrease in physical activity and an increase in the consumption of fried and street foods, which are often unhygienic. These dietary changes can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiota and lead to digestive discomfort,” says Dr Rawal.

Taking care of gut health involves a balanced diet, regular exercise, managing stress levels, and avoiding factors that disrupt the gut microbiota, such as excessive antibiotic use or a poor diet.

“The immune system may be slightly compromised during the monsoon, making you more susceptible to infections and digestive ailments. To maintain gut health during the monsoon, it is important to consume clean and properly cooked food, drink purified water, wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, practice good personal hygiene, and boost the immune system through a balanced diet and regular exercise,” says Dr Rawal.

Since rains bring along not just the romance in the air but also environment conducive for insect breeding, one should be careful about choosing vegetables. Leafy vegetables, for example, could be insect-infested since they feast on it. Either avoid such food items or wash them thoroughly.

Says Shabana Parveen, Clinical Nutritionist, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, “Certain precautions should be taken regarding food choices to maintain a healthy gut." She lists the following foods that should be avoided during the monsoon:

Raw and unwashed vegetables: Leafy vegetables, as well as other raw vegetables, can be avoided or consumed after thorough washing. This helps minimise the risk of consuming harmful bacteria or parasites that may be present due to insect breeding or contaminated water.

Street food and unhygienic snacks: It is best to avoid street food during the monsoon as the ingredients and preparation methods may not meet proper hygiene standards. Fried snacks like pakoras or samosas, unless prepared in a clean environment, should also be consumed in moderation.

Raw or undercooked seafood: Seafood, particularly raw or undercooked varieties like sushi or oysters, carry a higher risk of contamination during the monsoon. It is advisable to consume well-cooked seafood from reliable sources.

Unpasteurised dairy products: Dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese should be consumed from trusted sources and preferably pasteurised to minimise the risk of bacterial contamination.

Stale or leftover food: Avoid consuming stale or leftover food during the monsoon as it may be a breeding ground for bacteria and molds. Opt for freshly prepared meals.

Chilled or unfiltered water: Drink purified and filtered water to avoid waterborne diseases. It is best to avoid consuming chilled beverages or ice cubes from unknown sources.

Apart from washing vegetables, maintaining proper hygiene can really help. It minimises the risk of gastrointestinal troubles. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water before eating or preparing meals. Ensure that cooking surfaces and utensils are clean and hygienic to prevent the introduction of harmful bacteria.

Being cautious and conscious of food and water is essential, says Dr Mittal. “Be cautious of the quality of food and water you consume. Drink adequate amount of water through the day to prevent dehydration and maintain optimal digestion. Opt for purified or boiled water to minimise the risk of waterborne diseases. Stress can negatively impact gut health. Engage in stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, or hobbies that help you relax. Prioritise good sleep, as it can also contribute to better gut health.”

Khaniojh recommends including some foods in your daily diet to combat digestive disorders. “Include plenty of fluids, especially warm, in the form of rasam, lentil soup, masala/herbal tea or vegetable broths. You can add lot of garlic in soups, rasam and gravies which stimulates the immune system. Methi seeds or carom seeds (ajwain seeds) can be added in the food or can be taken as herbal drink to enhance the digestive system. Probiotic also play an important role in this season to improve the gut health. Buttermilk or masala chaach or curd can be added to the diet to make gut flora healthy. We must include the seasonal fruits (jamun, pears, peaches, cherry, plums) and veggies (ghiya, tinda, tori) which are rich in antioxidants, Vitamin A & C along with fibre. Limit the intake of sea food.”

Adds Parveen, “There are several foods that can be particularly beneficial for maintaining a healthy gut during the monsoon season. Including the following in your diet can help support gut health. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut microbiota. Include fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha in your diet as they contain live cultures of beneficial bacteria. Include whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables in your meals. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can aid digestion. It can help alleviate digestive discomfort and reduce bloating. Add ginger to your teas, soups, stir-fries, or consume it in grated or powdered form. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It can support gut health by reducing inflammation and promoting a healthy gut microbiota. Use turmeric in curries, smoothies, or golden milk. Remember to maintain proper food hygiene, cook your meals thoroughly, and consume clean and purified water to minimize the risk of infections and maintain a healthy gut during the monsoon season.”