Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, NTPC, Lupin

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Yes Bank: The bank said it has increased its fundraising size to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 10,000 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Muscle Relaxant Tizanidine Hydrochloride - CNBC-TV18

Piramal Enterprises: CARE affirmed its AA/Stable credit rating for additional NCD of up to Rs 1,000 cr.

PVR: Vishal Kashyap Mahadevia, Non-Executive Director resigned.

NTPC: Company executed SPA with Govt for the acquisition of THDC India and NEEPCO for Rs 11,500 crore.

Lupin: Company appointed Ramesh Swaminathan as Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs.

Arvind Fashions: Company deferred the rights issue due to novel coronavirus.

Sanghvi Movers: ICRA retained company's long-term rating at A-, but revised outlook to Negative from Stable.

State Bank of India: The bank's board will meet on March 27 for general purposes.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The board will meet on March 27 for general purposes.

Balrampur Chini Mills: ICICI Bank invested Rs 51.09 crore in associate company Auxilo Finserve against 9.90 percent stake.

Jamna Auto Industries: ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA- and outlook is Negative.

Maharashtra Seamless acquired an Offshore Jack Up Drilling Rig from Star Drilling Pte. Ltd.. Singapore for USD 100 million

ICICI Bank entered into an agreement to invest in Auxilo Finserve Private Limited