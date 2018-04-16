App
Apr 16, 2018 07:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the News: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Alok Industries, United Spirits, RIL, Rane Brake

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Alok Industries, United Spirits, Reliance Industries and Rane Brake are the stocks which are in news today.

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

ICICI Bank: The BSE has sought clarification from the bank on a probe by SEBI with regard to corporate governance issues.

Bharti Airtel: Delhi High Court has directed the company to modify tagline of ‘Live and Free’ advertisements for IPL tournament.

Alok Industries: Lenders believed to have agreed to revised resolution plan, CNBC-TV18 reported.

United Spirits: The Board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.

Reliance Industries: Has raised Rs 3,250 crore from Japanese banks to fund capex plan.

Tata Group: Tata Projects wins Rs 1,048-cr Mumbai Metro orders.

Metal stocks: White House to decide on rollback of tariff on Indian steel, aluminium, Hindu Business Line reported.

Rane Brake: Rane Brake Lining Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with Rs 4.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, PTI reported.

Tata Steel: Company posts highest ever output at 12.48 MT in FY18

