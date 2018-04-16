Stocks in the News: ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Alok Industries, United Spirits, RIL, Rane Brake

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

ICICI Bank: The BSE has sought clarification from the bank on a probe by SEBI with regard to corporate governance issues.

Bharti Airtel: Delhi High Court has directed the company to modify tagline of ‘Live and Free’ advertisements for IPL tournament.

Alok Industries: Lenders believed to have agreed to revised resolution plan, CNBC-TV18 reported.

United Spirits: The Board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:1.

Reliance Industries: Has raised Rs 3,250 crore from Japanese banks to fund capex plan.

Tata Group: Tata Projects wins Rs 1,048-cr Mumbai Metro orders.

Metal stocks: White House to decide on rollback of tariff on Indian steel, aluminium, Hindu Business Line reported.

Rane Brake: Rane Brake Lining Ltd has reported a net profit of Rs 5.91 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with Rs 4.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, PTI reported.