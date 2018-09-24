Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Cipla, DHFL, Biocon, TD Power, Cochin Shipyard, ITD Cementation

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Tata Steel and Usha Martin: Usha Martin sold steel business to Tata Steel through a slump sale for Rs 4,300-4,700 crore.

Cipla: Company receives final approval for generic version of Impax Laboratories' Albenza (Albendazole tablets 200mg). It is an anthelmintic drug indicated for use in Treatment of parenchymal neurocysticercosis.

Infosys: Company partners with Google Cloud to develop data native intelligent enterprise.

DHFL: ICRA re-affirmed its credit ratings on company's commercial paper programme of Rs 15,000 crore as A1+; non-convertible debentures of Rs 17,655.12 crore as AAA/Stable; non-convertible debentures (public issue) of Rs 29,000 crore as AAA/Stable; Fixed Deposit Programme of Rs 20,000 crore as AAA/Stable and long term bank facilities of Rs 42,713.80 crore as AAA/Stable.

ICICI Bank: The bank proposed to acquire 8.85 percent stake in Avenues Payment India.

Biocon: Company's drug substance facility in Bangalore completed US FDA inspection with no observations.

Biocon: Company and Mylan said European Medicines Agency's Committee for medicinal products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval of Fulphila, a biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).

TD Power Systems: Board meeting of the company will be held on September 26 to consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares.

Pioneer Embroideries: Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) resigns.

ABB India: Company to enhance power quality for India's longest freight train network.

Nahar Spinning Mills: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 28 to consider terms and conditions of term loan of Rs 113.00 crore and working capital limit of Rs 25 crore sanctioned by the ICICI Bank.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the credit rating of the company for long term credit facilities from banks and fixed deposits as CARE A-; Negative.

Wipro: Company partners with King's College London and Sheffield Hallam University to strengthen STEM education in the UK.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: ICRA confirmed A1+ rating for company's Rs 25,000 crore commercial paper, and AAA rating for Rs 45,200 crore non-convertible debenture, Rs 15,000 crore retail bonds programme, Rs 5,000 crore subordinated debt programme and Rs 47,000 crore Line of Credit (LoC).

Banks and NBFCs: RBI allowed banks & NBFCs to co-originate loans for creation of priority sector assets.

Kwality: Company has withdrawn its QIP with immediate effect.

Welspun India (WIL): With a view to streamline the promoter holding in WIL and to eliminate layer of promoter shareholder company, the scheme provides for merger of Prasert Multiventure, a promoter company and a shareholder of WIL, into WIL.

Cox & Kings: Company has fixed the record date as October 5 for determining the list of shareholders who are entitled to receive the shares in Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited, (CKFSL/the resulting company) pursuant the demerger scheme.

Orchid Pharma: NCLT approved resolution plan by Ingen Capital Group for company.

ITD Cementation: Company won order worth Rs 845 crore.

Zuari Global: Company entered into a facility agreement with Axis Finance to avail loan facility and an overdraft facility not exceeding Rs 85 crore and an overdraft facility up to an amount not exceeding Rs 5 crore. This facility will be utilised for distillery project of 'Gobind Sugar Mills Limited', through Zuari Investments Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

IL&FS: Company said it is unable to service obligation of LC payment to IDBI Bank due on September 21. Ramesh Bawa resigned as MD & CEO of IL&FS Financial Services.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Considering the strategic priority of monetisation of the company's project assets and generating liquidity, the board re-designated Dilip Bhatia, as Chief Strategy Officer responsible for divestment of assets and other strategic initiatives. Company in due course will look for a suitable candidate for appointment as a Chief Financial Officer of the company.

IL&FS Investment Managers: Ramesh Bawa, Managing Director has tendered his resignation to the company.

Andhra Bank: Government appointed J Packirisamy as MD & CEO of the bank.

Central Bank of India: Government appointed Pallav Mohapatra (Deputy MD, SBI), as MD and CEO of the bank.

Dena Bank: Government appointed Karnam Sekar (Deputy MD, SBI) as MD and CEO of the bank.

Sequent Scientific: Company has entered into a business transfer agreement with Solara Active Pharma Sciences to acquire the EU-GMP API facility at Mahad, Maharashtra at total consideration of Rs 46.4 crore on an Enterprise Valuation basis.

Cochin Shipyard: Meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on October 8 to consider the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Adani Enterprises: Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Bailadila Iron Ore Mining Private Limited.

SAIL: Anil Kurnar Chaudhary, Director (Finance) has joined as Chairman of the company.

Jindal Worldwide: Company has acquired 30 lakh shares at Rs 3 crore of Planet Spinning Mills Private Limited.

: Company has decided to dispose of the Estates & Bearer Plants and Other Assets of Chuapara Tea Estate and Jainti Tea Estate

including Chuniajhora Tea Estate in West Bengal and entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Civil Engineers Enterprises.

Inox Leisure: Company has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on leave and license basis, located at INOX Leisure, Reliance Mega Mall, Surat. Company is now present in 65 cities with 129 multiplexes, 523 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,27,275 seats across India.

Filtra Consultants and Engineers: Board approved incorporation of subsidiary company in India which will import components related to water purification (which will be of majorly of industrial use) and sell as component/assembled & sell on B2B/B2C basis; also approved incorporation of subsidiary company in India which will buy components related to water purification (which will be of majorly of domestic use) and sell as component/assembled & sell on B2B/B2C basis.

South India Projects: Company fixed the record date as October 10 to determine the number of shareholders entitled for Bonus Equity shares.

Ravileela Granites: Company has been granted a term loan of Rs 17.2 crore from State Bank of India towards expansion of their granite business to commission a factory in Ongole—BPSEZ.

Garden Silk Mills: One of the financial creditor, Corporation Bank, a member of consortium of banks, has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against company.

Welspun Enterprises: Board approved the draft scheme of amalgamation of Anjar Road Private Limited, a promoter company and a shareholder of Welspun Enterprises Limited with Welspun Enterprises.

: Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on September 29 to consider investment proposal in the capital of Monet Networks Inc, USA and other similar activity entities.