Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,876.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed.
Bond Yield Updates
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets slipped amidst recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations and muted Q3 results from corporate India. The benchmark Nifty faltered since the start of the trading session and the negative takeaway was that the index extended its steady descent through-out the session.
Bulls were also reluctant amidst relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in the US and most importantly, as they await the latest FOMC and RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle in on Wednesday. Technically, the Nifty’s immediate support is seen at the 17,777 mark and then major support lies at 17,603 mark.
Bank of Korea to hold rates despite still high inflation - Reuters poll
The Bank of Korea will hold its base interest rate at 3.50 percent on Thursday and for the rest of this year, suggesting its longest tightening cycle on record is over despite still high inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.
After raising rates by 300 basis points since August 2021, the BOK is managing a shrinking economy - the 0.4% contraction last quarter was the first in 2/1-2 years - as well as falling exports and high household debt.
All 42 economists polled February 13-20 predicted no change to the 3.50 percent base rate, already the highest since late 2008, at the central bank's February 23 meeting.
Brent oil lower
The Brent crude benchmark opened slightly lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and traders waited for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, after optimism over demand amid tightening supplies drove prices higher on Monday.
Brent crude was down 59 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.57 a barrel on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March, which expires on Tuesday, was up 78 cents, or 1.02%, at $77.12 at 0146 GMT.
WTI futures did not settle on Monday because of a public holiday in the United States. The WTI April contract, currently the most active, was up 52 cents, or 0.68% at $77.07.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 86.23 crore on February 20, NSE’s provisional data showed.
Dollar Updates
The dollar was parked below recent peaks on Tuesday, as a three-week rally faded and traders waited on economic data to figure on whether it's warranted to push the dollar up any further.
The dollar stood steady at 132.24 yen and $1.0687 per euro , with the common currency finding strong support above $1.06. The US dollar index has climbed three weeks in a row for a gain of about 1.7 percent through February so far, but has steadied at 103.86, down from a six-week high of 104.67 hit on Friday.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty opened positive in line with Asian peers but soon drifted into red on account of caution ahead of Fed minutes due to be released on Wednesday. It finally closed with loss of 100 points (-0.6%) at 17845 levels. Broader markets were resilient with Midcap 100 up +0.1% while Smallcap100 was down just -0.3%. Barring Auto & IT, rest all the sectors ended in red.
Global sentiments are weak due to concerns regarding the prolonged aggressive rate cycle which could impact economic growth. US Fed minutes that would be released on Wednesday is likely to throw light on further course of action where investors expect the hawkish stance to continue.
Even RBI’s MPC minutes would be released later this week which is expected to follow Fed’s footstep. If the rate hikes sustain for long, it might have a repercussion on the corporate earnings which haven’t seen meaningful downgrade so far. We expect market to remain sideways due to lack of fresh positive triggers.
Japan's factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in 2-1/2 years-PMI
Japan's manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in 30 months in February, a business survey showed on Tuesday, in a worrying sign for the world's third-largest economy, which is facing weakening demand and struggling to tame cost pressures.
The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 47.4 in February, from a final 48.9 in the previous month.
Asia-Pacific markets fell on Tuesday as investors await regional private surveys for factory activity.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,867 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 20 with Sensex falling 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to 60,691.54 and Nifty losing 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to settle at 17,844.60.
After a flat-to-positive start, the market picked the momentum and remained in the green during the first half. However, selling across the sectors barring IT and auto, erased all the gains in the second half, dragging Nifty around 17,800, intraday.
Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries, BPCL and UPL were among the top Nifty losers, while Divi's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries and Power Grid Corporation gained the most.
Among sectors, except auto and information technology (up 0.5 percent), all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Nifty Bank, Energy and PSU Bank slipping 1 percent each. Metal and pharma were down 0.5 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices with BSE midcap and smallcap ending on a flat note.
On the BSE, bank and oil & gas indices shed 1 percent each, while realty, power and healthcare indices were down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, the information technology index gained 0.5 percent.