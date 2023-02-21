 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades mixed

Rakesh Patil
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,876.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed.

February 21, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Bond Yield Updates

February 21, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

February 21, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities



Markets slipped amidst recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations and muted Q3 results from corporate India. The benchmark Nifty faltered since the start of the trading session and the negative takeaway was that the index extended its steady descent through-out the session.

Bulls were also reluctant amidst relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in the US and most importantly, as they await the latest FOMC and RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle in on Wednesday. Technically, the Nifty’s immediate support is seen at the 17,777 mark and then major support lies at 17,603 mark.

February 21, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Bank of Korea to hold rates despite still high inflation - Reuters poll

The Bank of Korea will hold its base interest rate at 3.50 percent on Thursday and for the rest of this year, suggesting its longest tightening cycle on record is over despite still high inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

After raising rates by 300 basis points since August 2021, the BOK is managing a shrinking economy - the 0.4% contraction last quarter was the first in 2/1-2 years - as well as falling exports and high household debt.

All 42 economists polled February 13-20 predicted no change to the 3.50 percent base rate, already the highest since late 2008, at the central bank's February 23 meeting.

February 21, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

Brent oil lower

The Brent crude benchmark opened slightly lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and traders waited for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, after optimism over demand amid tightening supplies drove prices higher on Monday.

Brent crude was down 59 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.57 a barrel on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March, which expires on Tuesday, was up 78 cents, or 1.02%, at $77.12 at 0146 GMT.

WTI futures did not settle on Monday because of a public holiday in the United States. The WTI April contract, currently the most active, was up 52 cents, or 0.68% at $77.07.

February 21, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 158.95 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 86.23 crore on February 20, NSE’s provisional data showed.

February 21, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Dollar Updates

The dollar was parked below recent peaks on Tuesday, as a three-week rally faded and traders waited on economic data to figure on whether it's warranted to push the dollar up any further.

The dollar stood steady at 132.24 yen and $1.0687 per euro , with the common currency finding strong support above $1.06. The US dollar index has climbed three weeks in a row for a gain of about 1.7 percent through February so far, but has steadied at 103.86, down from a six-week high of 104.67 hit on Friday.

February 21, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Nifty opened positive in line with Asian peers but soon drifted into red on account of caution ahead of Fed minutes due to be released on Wednesday. It finally closed with loss of 100 points (-0.6%) at 17845 levels. Broader markets were resilient with Midcap 100 up +0.1% while Smallcap100 was down just -0.3%. Barring Auto & IT, rest all the sectors ended in red.

Global sentiments are weak due to concerns regarding the prolonged aggressive rate cycle which could impact economic growth. US Fed minutes that would be released on Wednesday is likely to throw light on further course of action where investors expect the hawkish stance to continue.

Even RBI’s MPC minutes would be released later this week which is expected to follow Fed’s footstep. If the rate hikes sustain for long, it might have a repercussion on the corporate earnings which haven’t seen meaningful downgrade so far. We expect market to remain sideways due to lack of fresh positive triggers.