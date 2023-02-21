Taking Stock | Market ends flat amid volatility; PSU bank, realty drag

The equity benchmark ended flat in a volatile session on February 21, with the Sensex closing 18.82 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 60,672.72 and the Nifty down 17.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 17,826.70.

The market started on a positive note but gyrated between gains and losses as the session progressed amid mixed sectoral trends.

"Despite opening gains, negative cues from global peers cast a shadow over investor sentiments. Underpinned by inflationary concerns, the market is keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released tomorrow, for hints on further monetary policy tightening. Risk appetite was further hammered by FIIs turning net sellers and fear of El NiÃ±o," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and Sectors

NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank index was down nearly 2 percent, while information technology, metal, pharma and auto indices lost 0.2-0.88 percent.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap ended with marginal losses.

On the BSE, the realty index shed 1 percent and oil & gas and information technology 0.5 percent each. Power index, however, added nearly a percent.

On the BSE, Jindal Saw, Shree Cement, Marksans Pharma, Siemens, Persistent Systems, Nucleus Software Exports and Bosch touched their 52-week high in today's session.

On the other hand, Biocon, BGR Energy Systems, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Seamec, PBA Infrastructure, OnMobile Global, JYOTI Structures, Jindal Poly Films, Graphite India, touched their 52-week low.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun Pharma.

A short build-up was seen in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Adani Enterprises and Canara Bank, while a long build-up was seen in Indian Energy Exchange, NTPC and Siemens.

Outlook for February 21

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets were extremely range bound with a negative bias as the shutdown of the US markets on Monday prompted investors to take a cautious stance. In fact, the markets have been more or less sluggish to negative over the past few sessions due to factors like rising interest rates, higher inflation, lingering geo-political tensions, and slowing growth.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative for the market.

As long as the index is trading below 17,900, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and below the same it could slip till 17,750-17,700. On the flip side, a quick pullback is possible if the market trades above 17,900 and on further appreciation it could move up to 17,950-18,000.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened with gains however as the day progressed selling pressure emerged at higher levels and the Nifty closed in the negative down ~18 points. On the hourly charts we can observe that the key hourly moving averages placed in the zone 17,920 â€“ 17,950 acted as a stiff resistance and the morning bounce fizzled out after reaching this resistance zone.

On the hourly momentum indicator, we can observe a positive divergence developing which is a sign that the selling pressure is weakening. Thus, price and momentum indicator is providing divergent signals and in such a scenario a consolidation is highly likely.

The range of consolidation is likely to be 18,150 â€“ 17,650. In terms of levels, 17,920 â€“ 17,950 shall act as immediate hurdle one while on the downside the 17,650 â€“ 17,600 which coincides with the 61.82% fibonacci retracement level shall act as a crucial support to watch out for form short term perspective.

