Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon

Dear Reader,
We all know the burning problems we face today. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, rampant inflation, monetary tightening by central banks, sky-high government debt, supply disruptions, a slowdown in growth and the antics of Elon Musk are the more salient ones. But, in the markets, we are often told to look beyond the depressing present and focus instead on the presumably sunny long-term.What then does the long-term hold? The IMF, in its flagship publications this week, has sketched out some rather scary long-term scenarios. Here are ten of them:
On the other hand, as Monty Python told us, we must always look on the bright side of life. The war may get over soon, supply chain disruptions may get resolved, China could be wary of siding with a weakened Russia and central banks may manage a soft landing. Perhaps the digital spurt given by the pandemic may lead to productivity gains, while the war will increase investment in renewable energy.
As for India, we may succeed in cleverly playing off one bloc against the other, managing to get cheap oil and commodities while making sure the US backs us against China. After all, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech, we have entered Amrit Kaal.
We wrote at enormous length about the insights in the IMF reports this week, including on growth projections for India, on output gaps, supply chain networks, and the savings glut of the rich.
On China, we had an FT story (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) on the slowdown there, on what it means for investors and for those seeking safe assets, while The Eastern Window pointed out how the unholy mess in Sri Lanka and Pakistan has taken the shine off Xi Jinping’s Belt & Road Initiative.
On the Indian economy, our trusty Economic Recovery Tracker noticed a flagging of momentum. India, we found, is a bright spark in steel, but falling real rural wages could affect consumption and wholesale price data show manufacturers are passing on cost increases. We dissected India’s flawed export policy and worried about its balance of payments going haywire.
Virendra Mhaiskar, the CMD of IRB Infrastructure Developers, talked to us about why BOT projects are making a comeback. And we suggested bending the K-shaped recovery into a U-shaped one.
Among a torrent of IT results, we singled out Infosys, compared Infy with TCS, parsed the financials of HCL Tech, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, L&T Technology Services, pondered why L&T’s moves in IT have been short on ambition and why investors are dumping IT stocks.
Other stocks we analysed during the week included Kothari Petrochemicals, Amara Raja and IFGL Refractories. We looked at Nestle India’s pressure on margins, pharma companies mounting a solid defence against the slowdown, how high gross refining margins have bailed out refiners, prospects for the ICICI insurers—ICICI Prudential Life and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Bank, rising costs at GM Breweries, Equitas Small Finance Bank’s headroom for re-rating, trouble spots at ACC and Delta Corp.
We also considered the implications of the new rules for NBFCs and Tata Power’s stake sale in its renewable energy business at lower-than-expected valuations. We sceptically underlined that digital cash does not a digital nation make.
We discussed what strategy investors should adopt as inflation shoots up; why looming interest rate hikes are so scary for the markets this time; about Fed tightening taking real yields to the brink of positive territory; and about the rotation from equities to hard assets.
In our regular features, we had Crypto Learn, GuruSpeak, Start-up Street, Algo Learn, Decoding PLI, Herd Immunity Tracker and Personal Finance.
Of course, there is another risk that we haven’t considered. American political scientist John Mearsheimer, persona non grata with the liberal establishment for his realist views, believes that the Ukraine war, which he says is actually a proxy war between the US and Russia, could last for years and even lead to a nuclear holocaust. The full transcript of his spine-chilling presentation is here. This might be the right time to recall that Russia has just tested its nuclear capable Sarmat missile, which Putin says is the world’s best. It’s no wonder then that this Bloomberg article says Putin’s nuclear threat makes Armageddon thinkable.
It gives a whole new meaning to Lord Keynes’ retort that "in the long-run, we are all dead".
Cheers,Manas Chakravarty
