    Chart of the Day: Will falling rural real wages affect consumption? 

    The rural labouring poor have served as a pool of workers available at dirt cheap wages, thus keeping overall wage pressures in the economy low

    April 19, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Will falling rural real wages affect consumption? 

    Rural wage growth has been nothing to write home about for years. After a brief rise during the early stages of the pandemic, due to the difficulty of getting enough labour, rural wage growth has been rather tepid. But with rural retail inflation (as computed by the Consumer Price Index) spiking up in recent months, real wage growth in the rural areas has been even lower. The accompanying chart has the details. It shows that real wages have been falling...

