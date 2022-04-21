English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | The slack in the Indian economy will continue this fiscal year: IMF

    The US, on the other hand, has a positive output gap, which indicates the economy is running red hot

    Manas Chakravarty
    April 21, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | The slack in the Indian economy will continue this fiscal year: IMF

    Output gaps, or the difference between the actual and potential output of an economy, is a very important input in policy making. It is a measure of the slack that exists in an economy. The accompanying chart, taken from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, shows the output gaps of various economies in 2020-21 and the projections for 2022-23. For the current fiscal year, the chart shows that the output gap in the US is already positive, which means...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Realty developers get a reality check

      Apr 20, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ACC’s litmus test, shift + control for L&T Infotech, online grocery’s trial by fire, IT stocks fall out of favour and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers