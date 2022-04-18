English
    HDFC Bank’s Q4 shines, growth takes precedence over margins

    HDFC Bank’s earnings growth in Q4FY22 could have been over 30 percent, had it not created contingency provisions of Rs 1,000 crore during the quarter. While such fine-tuning of numbers leads to ‘boring consistency’ in HDFC Bank’s numbers, it highlights the bank’s ability to spread risks across cycles

    Neha Dave
    April 18, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
    HDFC Bank's Q4 shines, growth takes precedence over margins

    HDFC Bank ATM

    HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,465; M cap: Rs 812,339 crore) has finished FY22 on a high note. The largest private-sector bank posted yet another strong and consistent earnings performance in the fourth quarter of FY22.  Net profit increased by 23 percent year on year (YoY) in Q4FY22, aided by a strong loan growth and a lower provisions/credit cost, partially offset by a dip in margins, lower trading income and higher operating expenses. While the merger of the HDFC...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers