China’s macro slowdown: What does it mean for investors?

Weak macro reading in the quarterly numbers of China was largely anticipated, thanks to the stringent lockdown/zero-COVID policy in key industrial and commercial centres. However, more than the headline numbers, what is of concern to investors is the underlying health of the Chinese economy. China’s Q1CY22 GDP rose by 4.8 percent. Though this is above consensus estimates, it is short of the government’s targeted growth of 5.5 percent in 2022. Retail sales dropped by 3.5 percent in March 2022, and...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Clouds gather on the Street
Apr 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy logs out of Russia, HDFC Bank Q4, the Eastern Window, tech-tonic shift, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so
Apr 9, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
The central bank is walking a thin line, given the fact that the recovery remains tepid, a far cry from ADB’s Goldilocks scenarioRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers