English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Fed tightening sends US ‘real yields’ to brink of positive territory

    The 10-year real Treasury yields have soared more than 1 percentage point since early March, hitting a high of minus 0.05 per cent on Monday

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Apr 19, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Fed tightening sends US ‘real yields’ to brink of positive territory

    Eric Platt in New York and Colby Smith in Washington US inflation-adjusted bond yields are on the verge of turning positive for the first time since March 2020 in a surge that is heaping further pressure on riskier corners of financial markets. So-called 10-year real Treasury yields have soared more than 1 percentage point since early March, hitting a high of minus 0.05 per cent on Monday, in a sign bond payouts are coming close to exceeding medium-term inflation expectations. The jump...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Clouds gather on the Street

      Apr 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy logs out of Russia, HDFC Bank Q4, the Eastern Window, tech-tonic shift, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers