Fed tightening sends US ‘real yields’ to brink of positive territory

Apr 19, 2022 / 12:59 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Eric Platt in New York and Colby Smith in Washington US inflation-adjusted bond yields are on the verge of turning positive for the first time since March 2020 in a surge that is heaping further pressure on riskier corners of financial markets. So-called 10-year real Treasury yields have soared more than 1 percentage point since early March, hitting a high of minus 0.05 per cent on Monday, in a sign bond payouts are coming close to exceeding medium-term inflation expectations. The jump...