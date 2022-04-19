English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why looming interest rate hikes are so scary for markets this time

    As inflation shoots up to 40-year highs in many regions of the world, central banks are under pressure to increase the price of money, i.e., interest rates, on a faster than anticipated trajectory. This will have far reaching consequences for households, companies, investors, governments and elections 

    Ajay Bagga
    April 19, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Why looming interest rate hikes are so scary for markets this time

    Do you know the most important “price" in the world for investors, politicians and the general public?   No, it’s not the much debated and little understood Price/Earnings ratio of the stock markets.  It’s not, though significant, but not THE most important, Yield Inversion differential of debt markets.  It’s the “price“ of money itself . The interest rates in the economy .   Last year many commodity market veterans forecasted the coming of a multi-year “Commodity Super Cycle“, maybe the 8th such Super Cycle in 300 years. We had no...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Clouds gather on the Street

      Apr 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy logs out of Russia, HDFC Bank Q4, the Eastern Window, tech-tonic shift, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers