English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    NBFC sector up for a churn, but PSUs will get a free pass

    Government-owned NBFCs, much like the teacher’s pet students, will be afforded favoured treatment over private NBFCs

    Rajrishi Singhal
    April 20, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
    NBFC sector up for a churn, but PSUs will get a free pass

    Come October, the basic segmentation of the Indian financial sector is expected to go through a radical overhaul. The Reserve Bank of India announced its scale-based regulations for non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) in October 2021, which are expected to come into force from October 2022. It will be perhaps fair to expect some shoving and pushing over the next few months as finance companies re-position themselves for this regulatory step-change. Except, of course, in one sector or segment which has...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Price pressures are hitting where it hurts the most

      Apr 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The rate hike scare, Mindtree’s mojo, China’s macro test, Chart of the Day and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers