English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day | Wholesale price data show firms are passing on part of the rise in input costs 

    Wholesale prices of manufactured products have seen a sharp increase in recent months

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    April 19, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | Wholesale price data show firms are passing on part of the rise in input costs 

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Wholesale prices have gone up a much-higher-than-expected 14.55 percent in March 2022. But then, that’s no surprise, given the rise in prices of crude oil and metals. What is more interesting is the question: are these prices being passed on by firms? Well, wholesale prices of manufactured products too are rising rapidly. Last month, they increased by 10.71 percent from a year ago. And it’s not as if they are going up from a low base---in March 2021, these prices...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Clouds gather on the Street

      Apr 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infy logs out of Russia, HDFC Bank Q4, the Eastern Window, tech-tonic shift, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers