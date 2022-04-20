IMF's tips can reinforce India’s bid to rejig supply-chain network

Representative Image

The continuing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the resurgence of Covid cases in the commercial hubs of China have dashed any hope of an early end to global supply-chain disruptions. Reports suggest that China's race to stop the fresh spread of the pandemic is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers, and shutting countless factories — disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. The war between the two CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) nations...