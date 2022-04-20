L&T Infotech – Weak quarter amid strong outlook

Impacted by onsite attrition, L&T Infotech (LTI, CMP: Rs 6697 Market Cap: Rs 117,347 crore) had a soft quarter that led to a weaker-than-expected execution in Q4 of FY22. However, large order wins, order pipeline, and strong hiring all point to a strong demand environment. The valuation has room to moderate given the soft patch, and we will wait till the event-risk of a possible merger with a group company is over before turning constructive. (image) Source: Company Weak top line LTI...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Price pressures are hitting where it hurts the most
Apr 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The rate hike scare, Mindtree’s mojo, China’s macro test, Chart of the Day and much moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so
Apr 9, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
The central bank is walking a thin line, given the fact that the recovery remains tepid, a far cry from ADB’s Goldilocks scenarioRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers