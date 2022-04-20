English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India a bright spark in weakened steel demand situation

    Among large steel producing countries, India stands out with demand projected to grow by 7.5 percent but producers still face a risk

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    April 20, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    India a bright spark in weakened steel demand situation

    Any forecasts in these times, what with COVID earlier and now a war in Europe, seem futile as the outcomes are so difficult to predict with accuracy. That’s the caveat investors should bear in mind as they absorb changes in forecasts. Multi-lateral institutions have lowered their global GDP forecasts, and it’s no surprise that growth in global steel demand in 2022 too has been being downgraded. Global steel demand is expected to be hit in 2022 by uncertainty caused by...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Price pressures are hitting where it hurts the most

      Apr 19, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The rate hike scare, Mindtree’s mojo, China’s macro test, Chart of the Day and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers