English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    K shape dominates Indian economy, but there is a way out 

    A Motilal Oswal study finds that in the nine-month April-December period of 2021-22, when a broad economic recovery was on, the Centre’s resources “improved tremendously”, even as the states lagged far behind with total resource mobilisation at the lowest level in two decades

    Subir Roy
    April 22, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    K shape dominates Indian economy, but there is a way out 

    Representative image

    As economic activity picked up after the lifting of the 2020 lockdown and waning of successive waves of the coronavirus, a K shaped recovery was noticed. The income and wealth of the small numbers at the top achieved an upward trajectory whereas the large numbers at the bottom of the income ladder remained in the doldrums. A similar pattern was noticed in the recovery process of listed and unlisted firms. Whereas one category soared in valuation, the other wallowed in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is holding back Mr Market from breaking free?

      Apr 21, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Amara Raja a bright spark, IMF sees a ‘slack’, L&T falls short of crease, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers