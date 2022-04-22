Algo Learn | The 8th stage of algo trading: Results Review Process 

[Representative image]

Once you have a successful back test report, do a deep dive into the results to understand and validate the report before your go live. Study all the optimization parameters and their corresponding walk forward results to conclude on the best viable options. It is always a bigger challenge to merge the best combination of optimization parameters to generate the final strategy model which will go live with real money. What are the key aspects of the results to validate? OPTIMIZATION OUTPUT: A strategy always consists of many...