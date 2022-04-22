English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    How refineries survived the oil shock 

    The Singapore gross refining margin has touched the $20 per barrel mark, a level last seen in 2012 

    Shishir Asthana
    April 22, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    How refineries survived the oil shock 

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation | In the last 5 trading sessions the share price was down 10.03 percent from Rs 346.80 to Rs 312 (May 5 to May 12). Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,593.99 crore.

    For a record 137 days between November 2021 and March 2022, state-owned oil marketing companies were nudged by the government to keep petrol and diesel prices frozen despite crude oil prices shooting up by $27 per barrel, or a rise of roughly 30 percent. With elections in five states, the government did not want high fuel prices to be an election issue. Central governments have over the years used fuel prices as a political weapon, causing severe damage to the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is holding back Mr Market from breaking free?

      Apr 21, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Amara Raja a bright spark, IMF sees a ‘slack’, L&T falls short of crease, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers