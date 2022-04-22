English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT

    HCL Tech – Weak, volatile product business mars an otherwise strong show

    HCL Tech remains one of the cheapest large IT stocks and could be added gradually in a volatile market

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 22, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    HCL Tech – Weak, volatile product business mars an otherwise strong show

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    HCL Tech’s (CMP: Rs 1099, Market cap: Rs 2,98,286 crore) apparent tepid show in Q4 FY22 masks the strong performance of its service business. The weaker-than-expected performance of its products and platform business not only impacted revenues but also pulled down margins. No fireworks from this business is expected in the near term as reflected in the company’s overall revenue guidance for FY23. The robust order booking, commentary on pipeline, and strong hiring point to the continuation of the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is holding back Mr Market from breaking free?

      Apr 21, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Amara Raja a bright spark, IMF sees a ‘slack’, L&T falls short of crease, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | RBI shows how to be accommodative with focus on not being so

      Apr 9, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      The central bank is walking a thin line, given the fact that the recovery remains tepid, a far cry from ADB’s Goldilocks scenario

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers