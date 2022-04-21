Start-up Street: Does India need more unicorns or democratisation of entrepreneurship?

India will have 250 unicorn start-ups by 2025, as per a report titled 'India Tech Trends: Volume IV – Tech Unicorns Market Landscape' by Iron Pillar released in April 2022. The first product tech company, Inmobi, reached unicorn status in 2011; thereafter, 129 unicorns have emerged, generating a total value of $535 billion. Over the past 3 years alone, A total of 100 entered the coveted unicorn status, with 12 listing on the share market, the Iron Pillar report said. This begs the...