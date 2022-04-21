Start-up Street: Does India need more unicorns or democratisation of entrepreneurship?

India will have 250 unicorn start-ups by 2025, as per a report titled 'India Tech Trends: Volume IV – Tech Unicorns Market Landscape' by Iron Pillar released in April 2022. The first product tech company, Inmobi, reached unicorn status in 2011; thereafter, 129 unicorns have emerged, generating a total value of $535 billion. Over the past 3 years alone, A total of 100 entered the coveted unicorn status, with 12 listing on the share market, the Iron Pillar report said. This begs the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Realty developers get a reality check
Apr 20, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ACC’s litmus test, shift + control for L&T Infotech, online grocery’s trial by fire, IT stocks fall out of favour and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers