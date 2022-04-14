Infosys – weak quarter but strong outlook

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,748 Market Cap: Rs 735,569 crore) ended the last quarter on a weak note, although the guidance for FY23 is strong. Q4 was marred by even weaker revenue than the muted expectations and larger than expected margin decline. While large deal flow was steady, it wasn’t exceptional either. Seen in this context, the guidance appears optimistic. But the management’s commentary on the demand environment inspires confidence. While supply side pressures are likely to moderate in FY23,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation woes
Apr 13, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The price sting, Ruchi Soya hungry for M&A, LIC IPO buzz grows, and much moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers