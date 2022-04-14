Infosys – weak quarter but strong outlook

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,748 Market Cap: Rs 735,569 crore) ended the last quarter on a weak note, although the guidance for FY23 is strong. Q4 was marred by even weaker revenue than the muted expectations and larger than expected margin decline. While large deal flow was steady, it wasn’t exceptional either. Seen in this context, the guidance appears optimistic. But the management’s commentary on the demand environment inspires confidence. While supply side pressures are likely to moderate in FY23,...