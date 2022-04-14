English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Infosys – weak quarter but strong outlook

    We expect the Infosys stock to correct in the near term. However, given the strong multi-year demand outlook, gradually easing supply, and the steady market share gains, it remains an excellent buy post correction

    Madhuchanda Dey
    April 14, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Infosys – weak quarter but strong outlook

    Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,748 Market Cap: Rs 735,569 crore) ended the last quarter on a weak note, although the guidance for FY23 is strong. Q4 was marred by even weaker revenue than the muted expectations and larger than expected margin decline. While large deal flow was steady, it wasn’t exceptional either. Seen in this context, the guidance appears optimistic. But the management’s commentary on the demand environment inspires confidence. While supply side pressures are likely to moderate in FY23,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation woes

      Apr 13, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The price sting, Ruchi Soya hungry for M&A, LIC IPO buzz grows, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers