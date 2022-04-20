Decoding PLI: A booster dose for  API manufacturing, but not strong enough

Representative image: Reuters

Manufacturing is one of the principal growth engines that help a country chug along the economic development track. To boost domestic manufacturing and cut down on import bills, the Centre, in March 2020, had introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that aims to give companies incentives on incremental sale of products manufactured locally. In almost two years now, 13 sectors have been covered under the scheme. Uncannily, the introduction of the PLI scheme coincided with the outbreak of the...