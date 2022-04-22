Pharma companies have mounted a solid defence against India slowdown

A slowdown in the Indian pharmaceutical market is becoming increasingly apparent. Sales dropped 2 percent in March 2022, down for a second consecutive month. The 3.9 percent growth in the quarter ending March is the slowest in more than a year. See the accompanying chart. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales are lower than pre-COVID levels, show calculations by Nomura research. Easing of the pandemic and a high base of last year may have slowed sales. People purchased excess medicines during COVID and sales of anti-infective...