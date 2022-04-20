What does the IMF know that the RBI doesn’t?

(Representative image/Source: Reuters)

The International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook, published on Tuesday, forecasts India’s GDP growth at 8.2 percent for 2022-23 and 6.9 percent for 2023-24. The forecasts have been pared down from the update in January, because of the uncertainties of the war in Ukraine, but nevertheless they signal strong growth. Note that the Reserve Bank of India’s latest estimate puts real GDP growth for 2022-23 at a much lower 7.2 percent. One result of the higher growth estimate is...