D-Street Buzz: Banks, oil & gas stocks underperform with SBI, BPCL down 3%; IT gains led by Mindtree

The Indian benchmark indices are still trading in the red with the Nifty down 54 points at 11, 374 while the Sensex shed 172 points and is trading at 37,696 this Monday afternoon.

Nifty PSU bank index is lower by 2 percent dragged by Andhra Bank which shed 3 percent followed by Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank,, Canara Bank and Bank of India among others.

Media stocks are also down with losses from Sun TV Network which is down 7 percent while DEN Networks shed 5 percent. The other losers include names like Hathway Cable, TV Today and Network 18.

From the private banking space, Yes Bank is down 2 percent while Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are the other losers.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading lower with HPCL, GAIL India and BPCL down 3 percent each and Reliance Industries shedding 1 percent in the afternoon trade.

However IT stocks are trading in the green led by Tech Mahindra and Mindtree which added 2 percent each followed by HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Elxsi.

GAIL India, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and Grasim Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Sun TV Network and Apollo Hospitals.

The top losers include BPCL, Vedanta, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HPCL and SBI.

The top BSE gainers are Apollo Hospitals which jumped 13 percent followed by United Breweries, Finolex Industries, Firstsource Solutions and Kwality.

Bata India, Berger Paints, Exide Industries, Indiabulls Ventures, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and PAGE Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade on NSE.

Can Fin Homes, Mcleod Russel, Tata Motors and Videocon Industries are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week low in the afternoon trade.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 573 stocks advancing, 1172 declining and 333 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 956 stocks advanced, 1700 declined and 140 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.