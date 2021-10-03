MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan in Mumbai cruise party raid case

He was one among eight people questioned by the NCB after the following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai last night by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Moneycontrol News
October 03, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)


Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after he was detained earlier this morning, NDTV reported.



Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were taken out of the NCB office for medical examination, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchan, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB.

(This is a developing story, please check again for further updates)

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Drugs Case #NCB #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Oct 3, 2021 04:57 pm

