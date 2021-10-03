Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being questioned by NCB in Mumbai cruise drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, officials said on October 3.

“He (Aryan Khan) was on the cruise ship where the agency raided in the night and busted a rave party,” media reports quoted Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB saying.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, is being questioned by the NCB at its Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Shah Rukh Khan has not issued a statement on the issue yet.

However, the reports said, Aryan Khan has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far. The NCB has also summoned six of the organisers who had planned the cruise party.

Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs, NCB sources said.

"A total of 08 persons including 02 females have been apprehended and their role being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway," NCB said in a statement on September 3.

The accused were detained after the NCB raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai and busted a party onboard where drugs were allegedly being consumed on October 2.

The NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede boarded the Cordelia cruise following a tip-off, an official told PTI. There were hundreds of passengers on the ship which was bound for Goa, he said.

Conducting searches on the ship, the NCB sleuths recovered banned narcotic drugs from some of the passengers, the official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on. They seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD and found the actor’s son in possession of drugs, reported CNN-News18 citing sources.

According to the report, the entry fee for the party was in the range of Rs 1 lakh.

Although no arrest has been made in the case, the sources said that the quantity of the drug seized from the cruise was an intermediary and there is sufficient evidence to make arrests in the case.

The drug party busted in Mumbai a day after the NCB seized 4.6 kg of ephedrine drug, worth Rs 5 crore, concealed in a shipment of mattresses, in suburban Andheri. The drug was hidden in mattresses, which were packed in a carton box, ready to be shipped to Australia, according to a PTI report.

Earlier on September 30, the NCB arrested a city-based hotelier in connection with a drug case linked with the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner. The NCB arrested Khar-based hotelier Kunal Jani in a drugs case in which South African national Agisilaos Demitriades, the brother of Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in October 2020, the official said. The investigations in the case have revealed that Jani had links with Demitriades and was allegedly involved in supplying cocaine, he said.