At Mumbai's NCPA, Harold Pinter's Betrayal will spotlight complexities of love & relationships

Sukant Goel, Abir Abrar and Vivek Gomber in 'Betrayal'.

The complex dynamics of love, marriage and deception play pivotal roles in Nobel Prize-winning British playwright Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, the next production to be staged by Aadyam Theatre. Directed by Rachel D’Souza, the play stars Abir Abrar as Emma, the insecure wife, Vivek Gomber as Robert, the unassuming husband, and Sukant Goel as Jerry, the friend and lover. Gomber, who has acted in critically-acclaimed projects such as Court (2014), Sir (2018) and The Disciple (2021), and Goel, who has made his presence felt in Kapoor & Sons (2016), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021) and Monica, O My Darling (2022), dissect the process of arriving at their characters and what theatre means to them. Edited excerpts:

Harold Pinter wrote the play in 1978. Do you think it is still relevant in today’s times when concepts such as relationships, love and friendship have undergone changes?

Vivek Gomber: I think to imagine certain people from a time period who are restricted by certain choices and within that, what decisions they make and don’t make is quite interesting. And even though we say that things have changed a lot, they haven’t really. It is in a very small community of people where both divorces and open marriages are acceptable.

Sukant Goel: They are happening but they are not easy. There is so much you can’t say or do. It’s very palpable even now. I read this play recently and it kept hitting me. It has nothing to do with London or 1978. Love was love, cheating was cheating, friendship was friendship, jealousy was jealousy. That is why Othello still works as a jealous man and Romeo and Juliet as lovers. This play is really nuanced. The structure of the play is such that it goes chronologically backward. When Nadir (Khan, theatre director) heard about the play he said that it makes the audience also work hard in trying to unravel what it is saying. The structure is genius.

Tell us how the two of you arrived at your individual roles?

Gomber: Overall, the rehearsal room helps a lot. The text is there and we have to understand Rachel’s vision of the play, and work under her guidance and work together as an ensemble. We have all helped each other arrive at the characters that we are attempting to explore. Also, one does their homework as an actor.

Goel: The characters are not outside somewhere in the nebulous world. They are in the text and you let them arrive from there. The more you understand it (the text), the more you understand the world of these people. Rachel had told us one day that Pinter had said that his characters don’t exist by themselves. They come alive only with the presence of the other. My Jerry is no Jerry until he has a Robert. We have to find that together. Then, of course, there is Rachel’s vision and how she wants us to inhabit that world.

You both act in films and series as well. Does theatre help you when you are in front of the camera and vice versa?

Gomber: I moved here (Mumbai) around 20 years ago and have done a lot of theatre, television, then film on film and now film on HD. Everything helps. How you live your life helps; working in theatre helps. You might pick up certain habits that might not work on camera but working on camera, you might pick up habits that might not be good for theatre and the journey is to navigate and figure out what works for you. With theatre, every night can be different. For film or series, you are on set almost all day but you actually shoot for just an hour in order to nail the five-minute scene that is going to blow people away. It is done and finished. Here, we carry Betrayal with us for the next six weeks. We can’t really leave the world of the play and it’s a different kind of muscle memory training compared to film but I think they both help and we love doing both.

Goel: Theatre contributes to whatever I am able to do on camera and vice versa, as well. I will never deny the role theatre has played for me, not just in front of the camera but also in my life, what I think, how I think, how I behave with people, how I look at myself and analyse myself before I go to sleep at night. My life before and after theatre is completely different.

Gomber: If he can, in an empty room, make you feel like you are in London just by having a coat on, that’s a completely different skill set than actually going to London and having three different cameras on you to convey the same to the audience.

What’s next for the two of you?

Gomber: I have shot a series called Lootere which will come on Disney+ Hotstar soon. It is directed by Jai Mehta and Hansal Mehta. It was shot in South Africa. I have also done a film with Puja Kaul which was shot in Lucknow last year.

Goel: I shot for a series called Kala Pani for Netflix which we shot extensively in the Andamans for a month last year. I have also done a very interesting independent film with a first-time director which we shot in Sikkim.

Betrayal will be staged at Experimental Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts, Mumbai on July 14, 15 and 16.