MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

ICAI CA May Exam 2021| Registration link reopens @icai.org

The application forms will be available online for the following exams: Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Taxation, Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image


Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the application for ICAI CA May Exam 2021 on May 4. Interested candidates can start with the registration process on the official site of ICAI i.e. icai.org.

The application forms will be available online for the following exams: Chartered Accountants Final,  Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Taxation, Assessment Test (INTT - AT).

According to the notification, the registration window will open on May 4 at 10 am and will close on May 6 at 11.59 pm.

As per the notification, the students will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 600 for late registrations.

This decision to reopen the registration process was taken by ICAI considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The institute noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form.

Close

Related stories

Here's how to apply

Visit the Official website of ICAI i.e. icai.org

Click on the ICAI CA May 2021 exam login link.

Fill the form, upload details and pay the late registration fees.

Click on the final submission tab.

The intermediate were earlier schedules for May 22 while the final exams were to begin from May 21. As per the First post report, the fresh dates will be announced at least 25 days before the commencement of exams only after reviewing the pandemic situation. Candidates are requested to check ICAI website for further updates.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #education #exams #ICAI #India #Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
first published: May 4, 2021 08:51 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.