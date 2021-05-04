ICAI CA May Exam 2021| Registration link reopens @icai.org

Representative Image

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has reopened the application for ICAI CA May Exam 2021 on May 4. Interested candidates can start with the registration process on the official site of ICAI i.e. icai.org.

The application forms will be available online for the following exams: Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Taxation, Assessment Test (INTT - AT).



Re-opening of Online Filling up of Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2021 from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) considering prevailing Covid19 situation.

Detailshttps://t.co/rtBEgadKh5pic.twitter.com/q96t06zUzb

— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 1, 2021

According to the notification, the registration window will open on May 4 at 10 am and will close on May 6 at 11.59 pm.

As per the notification, the students will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 600 for late registrations.

This decision to reopen the registration process was taken by ICAI considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The institute noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for May 2021 examination application form.

Here's how to apply

Visit the Official website of ICAI i.e. icai.org

Click on the ICAI CA May 2021 exam login link.

Fill the form, upload details and pay the late registration fees.

Click on the final submission tab.