Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be sold at Rs 600/dose to states, Rs 1,200 to private hospitals

Moneycontrol News
April 24, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST
File image of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced on April 24 that its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be sold at Rs 600 per dose to states, and Rs 1,200 per dose to private hospitals during the third phase of India's coronavirus vaccination drive.

“Following the Govt of India directives, we announce the prices of COVAXIN vaccines - Rs 600 per dose for state hospitals and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech further announced that it will also export Covaxin and the export price of the COVID vaccine would be between $15-$20, i.e., between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 approximately.

Stating that it is “deeply concerned” about the current COVID-19 situation in India and the rest of the world, the company said: “Bharat Biotech is honoured to develop, manufacture, and supply Covaxin for India’s vaccine rollout at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed for free by the Government of India. We would like to state that more than 50 percent of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies.”

COVID-19 vaccination | Serum Institute’s Rs 600/dose Covishield price for private hospitals highest world over: Report

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, has said it will charge private hospitals Rs 600 per dose and state governments Rs 400 per dose.

SII will also be reserving 50 percent of its capacities to support the Government of India’s vaccination programme.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #coronavirus #COVAXIN #COVID-19 vaccination India
first published: Apr 24, 2021 10:15 pm

